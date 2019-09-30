A recent survey revealed that many entrepreneurs felt they suffered worse consequences from the widespread flooding along Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River this year than in 2017.
Out of the marina owners, lodging providers, attraction operators, restaurateurs, retailers and other businesses that responded to the 1000 Islands International Tourism Council’s 2019 high water impact survey, 60.98 percent, or 73 business operators, reported that the high water levels had far or slightly greater effects than in 2017. According to the survey, which was conducted beginning in early September, 26 respondents, or 21.95 percent, reported experiencing similar effects from the flooding this year and 2017, and 20 businesses, or 17.07 percent, experienced either slightly or far less setbacks from the flooding than in 2017.
When compared with a season with normal water levels, the average business loss this year reported among 85 of the 119 responders who answered the question was 31 percent, according to the survey.
Ninety-five businesses, or 80 percent, reported experiencing either very or somewhat negative effects from the high water levels, while 15, or 13 percent, reported experiencing no effects. The effects included physical damage to facilities from inundation, impediments to regular operations and discouraging visitation to the region, which the council claims was the most prominent effect from high waters among respondents.
The survey, however, also revealed that eight businesses, or seven percent, claimed the high waters yielded somewhat or very positive effects.
“The perception that our region was unsuitable for travelers due to high water levels certainly added to the hit our businesses took,” wrote Corey C. Fram, executive director of the council, in a statement. “It’s unfortunate that the perception didn’t match the reality for the many businesses that adapted to stay open and serve visitors.”
