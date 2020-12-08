Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Becoming cloudy with snow likely overnight. Low near 20F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Becoming cloudy with snow likely overnight. Low near 20F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.