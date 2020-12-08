ALEXANDRIA BAY — With the backdrop of a global pandemic, tourism businesses in the region gave the poorest marks in the 22-year history of a survey on how Thousand Islands visitors impacted the region’s economy.
Almost half of businesses — 46% — responding to an annual survey by the 1000 Islands International Tourism Council reported they were disappointed with their 2020 tourism season.
But they were up against the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent closure of the U.S.-Canadian border to nonessential travel.
While it was historically a down year, Corey Fram, director of tourism with the council, stressed that more than half of those surveyed still responded positively or indicated they were satisfied with the way the season went.
“I was surprised a bit of the positive that came out of it,” he said, adding that some business operators ended up with strong seasons.
While she wondered at first whether she should open at all for the season, Holly B. Pelland, owner of Boomerang Bike and Kayak Rental on Wellesley Island, said she had her best summer season yet since opening in 2012.
Visitors wanted to be active and outdoors, so they rented her kayaks and bikes at her business. They could take off their masks and enjoy themselves, she said.
“My days were unexpectedly extremely busy and the summer was a success,” she said.
Her business repairing boat and furniture canvas also did well, she said.
She credited the tourism council’s marketing efforts to get the word out about the Thousand Islands region and businesses working together to help each other out during a rather turbulent time.
About a third of businesses reported they were pleased with the season, while another 20% said they were satisfied.
Mr. Fram believes tourism businesses might have worried the season could have been a washout, but they looked at it in the end as though they got through it.
With no Canadian and out-of-state markets, the tourism council changed its strategy to attract day and weekend trippers to the region.
Businesses are looking ahead past the pandemic and to better days ahead, Mr. Fram said.
Most businesses — 81% — said they expect tourism to improve in the next five years, while more than 70% predicted their own operations would fare better in years ahead.
“The travel industry always rebounds,” he said, adding that optimism can be a motivator even during the darkest days.
The most positive reactions came from businesses in the marine, camping and recreation sectors. Retail also reported strong responses. Negative feedback was strongest from the events and entertainment sector.
Going into the season during the pandemic, the Antique Boat Museum in Clayton took a conservative approach in what it offered this summer since museum officials didn’t know what the pandemic would bring.
But Rebecca Hopfinger, the museum’s executive director, said the boat museum fared “better than what we thought.”
For instance, more people enjoyed Rides on the River speedboat activities than anticipated.
Able to employ social distancing, the museum attracted 1,019 people who took boat rides on the St. Lawrence River during the season, which lasted from July 7 to Oct. 25.
“People really wanted to get on the river,” she said.
The boat museum was open 73 days with 8,261 guests visiting this past summer season. In 2019, the museum opened 169 times.
New York operators tended to have a more favorable view of the season than their Ontario, Canada, counterparts, particularly in the late spring and early summer months, which saw reopenings happen sooner south of the border.
Factors drawing mostly positive reviews include the summer weather and marketing of the region. More businesses had negative views of the border restriction than COVID-19.
The survey includes questions that have been asked in a similar manner for more than 20 years.
For 2020, responses were received from 154 businesses in New York state and Ontario.
