A survey of businesses in the three-county area can let economic development experts know what they’ll need in the weeks and months ahead to get through the financial crisis caused by the croronavirus pandemic.
Professors at Jefferson Community College and SUNY Potsdam sent out the survey on Friday to 1,200 businesses in Jefferson, St. Lawrence and Lewis counties to get an idea of what kind of help they’ll need to survive the financial crisis.
The survey came out partly as a result of a group of economic development experts formed Jefferson County Economic Development Recovery Team to help businesses at a time when the economy has been shut down because of COVID-19.
Greg Gardner, a professor of Business Administration at SUNY Potsdam, a member of the Jefferson County Local Development Corp. and a Research Fellow at the Center for Community Studies, is working on the project with two statistics professors at JCC.
“The goal is to identify how we can help businesses in our community,” he said.
While the survey was distributed to about 1,200 businesses, Mr. Gardner thinks that there are three times that many businesses that need help in the region.
They gathered the list from email lists from area chambers of commerce, economic development agencies and some other sources.
“We are now trying to reach businesses that were not on any of those lists — probably lots of very small businesses,” he said.
The survey will put together data and some recommendations on how to best respond to these economic challenges.
The JCC statistic professors are Joel LaLone and Lawrence Danforth, who are involved in the Center for Community Studies at the community college. They’re hoping to complete that work in the next several days.
The economic development recovery team was formed the week after the state enacted the PAUSE Act to close down businesses to keep the virus from spreading.
The recovery team, which includes local elected officials, state representation and economic development leaders, have already held three teleconferences to talk about how to save the local economy.
The region’s economic development agencies have put together some short-term financial advice for businesses and plan to provide more help after they know more about what the companies need.
The survey link is http://wdt.me/covidsurvey0414. If you click on that, it takes you right to the first survey question.
