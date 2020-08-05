Sweeping changes made for Amazon Prime Day

Amazon.com will kick off its first Prime Day since the coronavirus outbreak later this week in India, modifying almost everything about the retail bonanza to navigate the realities of a new era.
Prime Day will have the customary deep discounts, hundreds of exclusive products, new launches and cashback offers. But in a profound departure from the past, the global retailer will have a virtual operations room instead of a real one, with thousands of employees coordinating the sale from their homes, and stringent hygiene protocols for its armies of packers, sorters and deliverymen.
India is a test case for the e-commerce pioneer and founder Jeff Bezos, the world’s richest person. The U.S. version of Prime Day has been postponed from its usual spot in July, with the new date yet to be announced. “After a lot of conversations, we decided to go ahead with Prime Day,” said Akshay Sahi, head of Prime at Amazon India. “Life has to go on. Sellers have to get back on their feet.” That Amazon is holding its 48-hour sale despite the pandemic underscores the intense competition in the country’s online retail sector. The Seattle-based retailer is fighting giant rival Walmart-owned Flipkart as well as the powerful Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries, whose Jio Platforms launched its grocery delivery service in 200 cities and is fast expanding into categories like electronics and apparel.
Flipkart has announced its own Big Savings Day, clashing with its rival’s dates. The sales events have overlapped for years, vying for the attention of shoppers and sellers listing on their platforms. This year’s Amazon event will be devoid of the usual Bollywood dancing and the endless supply of Indian street foods, foot massages and costume parties. Instead, hundreds of employees will plan and coordinate the sale from home, their only respite virtual mood-boosters like standup comedy and selfie competitions. The critical element is safety preparation for workers, customers and deliverymen, said Sahi.
The online retailer said it has made over a hundred such process changes in its buildings, stipulating new rules on face coverings and daily temperature checks. Hand cleaning is mandated no less than eight times during a shift. Even the slightest sign of elevated temperature requires a worker to remain at home for three days. When a delivery person arrives at a customer’s door, he is required to ring the doorbell and then step several feet back. This year, 10 new fulfillment centers have opened to meet new demand, more than 50,000 temp workers have been hired and freight capacity secured from local airlines IndiGo and SpiceJet. Amazon executives are closely watching the situation in different cities and regions, coordinating with local governments on extra safety measures. The Prime Day experiment in India has underscored the need for adjustments in the era of the pandemic and should prove instructive for similar efforts elsewhere.
“Our tech offers real-time visibility as neighborhoods become containment zones or cities go into lockdown,” said Prakash Kumar Dutta, head of Amazon’s supply chain and fulfillment centers.
