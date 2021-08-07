POTSDAM — The north country has been noticeably less sweet these past few months ever since Sweet Margaret decided to temporarily close its doors. Those with a sweet tooth, however, can delight in the fact that it will once again open for business on Aug. 20.
Owner Margaret Chang said that the global repercussions of COVID-19 negatively affected her inventory, leading to the closure of the shop at 2 Main St., which when open offers an array of exotic teas, cookies and pastries.
She said that Taiwan, which took COVID very seriously, slowed exports of main boba tea ingredients during the pandemic, including tapioca boba, milk powder, and tea leaves.
Since boba tea is one of the big sellers of the bakery, she felt they couldn’t reopen until ingredients from abroad could once again be reached.
Ms. Chang said that it was convenient to temporarily close over the summer since her main customers are college students.
“It makes sense to reopen late August once these students return,” she said. “I want to reopen, because there’s a lot of business coming back now that summer vacation is almost over and students are returning.”
Ms. Chang said that, upon reopening, there will not be significant changes to the usual menu despite the pandemic still somewhat affecting imports. This means there will be enough boba tea and macarons, among other treats, to go around.
The hours, she said, will also be the same as before, meaning Sweet Margaret will be open from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Ms. Chang articulated the need and appeal of Sweet Margaret in Potsdam, saying “boba is still hard to find in St. Lawrence County.”
“I come from Taiwan,” she said, “and I felt this area needed an Asian style bakery. So why not open up and become my own owner?”
“If you want to try something different or special you can come check out our shop,” Ms. Chang said.
