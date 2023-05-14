Six-day (Tuesday through Sunday) print subscribers of the Watertown Daily Times are eligible for full access to NNY360, the NNY360 mobile app, and the Watertown Daily Times e-edition, all at no additional cost.
Jake Moser, Pat Farney, and Bruce Widrick, volunteers of the International Maple Museum Centre’s Hall of Fame event, served a pancake breakfast to attendees Saturday. Kathy Taber-Montgomery/Watertown Daily Times
Photos of 2023 International Maple Hall of Fame inductees Pam Green of Poultney, Vermont, and Simon Trepanier of Montreal, Quebec, Canada, were displayed at the Saturday event. Kathy Taber-Montgomery/Watertown Daily Times
CROGHAN — The sweet smell of success was felt at the annual Maple Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Saturday as maple lovers gathered at the International Maple Museum Centre.
“If you are inducted into the maple producers’ hall of fame, you’re part of a very elite group,” said Howard Boyden of Boyden Bros. Maple, Conway, Massachusetts, and president of the North American Maple Syrup Council. “It’s the people that get inducted into the hall of fame that have done the most for the industry with advances in technology, marketing, and supporting incoming people into the industry.”
The inductees:
Pam Green, Green’s Sugarhouse of Poultney, Vermont, spent her early career working in health care. Upon moving to Vermont with her significant other, Rich, she entered a sugaring family and fell in love with the maple sugaring community and processes. In her autobiography, Mrs. Green explained that she learned everything from gathering and boiling to candy making and creaming, business, and marketing. Mrs. Green is community focused and strives to encourage the continuation of the craft and mentor young people interested in the maple business.
Simon Trepanier, Montreal, Quebec, Canada, studied forestry and spent years training in forest engineering. He has worked in private forests as an advisor, eventually becoming a maple syrup advisor. His passion for natural sugar led him to pursue marketing the sweet product. According to his autobiography, he has developed relationships with producers in Canada and the United States while bridging the commercial packing industry that the maple industry enjoys.
The Maple Hall of Fame has welcomed industry innovators since 1977, with more than 100 inductees from New York to Nova Scotia, New Hampshire to Wisconsin, and places in between.
“Past members and the North American Maple Syrup Council choose inductees. Select individuals are nominated, and then they are voted in,” Donald Moser, president of the International Maple Museum Centre board, said. “This is a worldwide annual celebration; typically, we see nominees from North America, Canada.”
Have you missed the annual celebration? The International Maple Museum Centre is open to the public, with the schedule posted on its website, www.maplemuseumcentre.org. Photos of Hall of Fame inductees are posted year-round, and there are a variety of displays to view throughout the facility.
