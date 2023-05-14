CROGHAN — The sweet smell of success was felt at the annual Maple Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Saturday as maple lovers gathered at the International Maple Museum Centre.

“If you are inducted into the maple producers’ hall of fame, you’re part of a very elite group,” said Howard Boyden of Boyden Bros. Maple, Conway, Massachusetts, and president of the North American Maple Syrup Council. “It’s the people that get inducted into the hall of fame that have done the most for the industry with advances in technology, marketing, and supporting incoming people into the industry.”

Maple Hall of Famers touted for sweet success

Attendees of the International Maple Museum Centre’s Maple Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony event enjoyed a pancake breakfast Saturday. Kathy Taber-Montgomery/Watertown Daily Times
