WATERTOWN — A Syracuse developer is ready to move on renovating a vacant building at 259 JB Wise Place that he and his business partner purchased last year.
Real Estate developer Daniel Queri, owner of Queri Development Co., Syracuse, and his partner, David Wilke, a Pittsburgh CPA, plan to renovate the three-story, brick building for commercial use and upper floor apartments.
They intend to turn the building into 13 market rate apartments on the upper two floors and 7,000 square feet of commercial space on the first floor.
On Wednesday, Mr. Queri presented his plans for the $2.1 million project to the Watertown Local Development Corporation, also known as the Watertown Trust.
The upper floor rental units would be similar to loft apartments, featuring open spaces and modern appliances and amenities.
Tenants also would have access to a gym in the building.
“We’re really trying to create a living space,” Mr. Queri said.
The downstairs spaces could be turned into offices or for other commercial space for single-office users, artists and others, he said, adding it would have a co-opt concept.
The Watertown Trust’s Revolving Loan Fund Committee recommended a $350,000 loan to help finance the project. The full board will vote on it next week.
The developers also hope to obtain $500,000 in financing from the Development Authority of North Country. The Watertown Savings Bank would provide a $1,085,000 loan for the project.
“It sounds like a great project,” Watertown Trust CEO Donald W. Rutherford said.
The developers have started cleaning out the vacant building. Mr. Queri plans to submit plans into the city soon.
Mr. Quieri has met and talked to nearby property owners, who he says seem to be happy that the building will be restored.
He and Mr. Wilke also have completed several building renovations in the Syracuse area.
