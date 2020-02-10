WATERTOWN — The chain restaurant T.G.I. Friday’s, located in the Towne Center shopping plaza off Arsenal Street, closed on Sunday.
Representatives taped signs to the restaurant’s doors, 21890 Town Center Drive, which read “We are extremely grateful for our loyal guests and our wonderful team members.” The signs also encouraged consumers to visit the T.G.I. Friday’s location at Destiny USA, Syracuse, in the future.
On Monday morning, a U-Haul moving truck was parked out front of the restaurant and boxes were being carried out and into the truck.
T.G.I. Friday’s opened more than 10 years ago in the plaza, developed by COR Development Co.
This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.
(2) comments
Any business that doesn’t leave NYS is either foolish and or doomed to fail.
Does this mean that pointless stop sign will be going away?
