WATERTOWN — The new T.J. Maxx store moving into the former Bed Bath & Beyond space in the Towne Center retail complex is slated to open next spring.
Work began a few weeks ago on relocating the store from the Price Chopper plaza to a 23,000-square-foot storefront once occupied by Bed Bath & Beyond in the sprawling center on Route 3.
The space was totally gutted, and major interior renovations are now being completed, said Jeremy Howard of the Jefferson County Codes Office. Clearheart Construction Inc. is the general contractor on the $700,000 project.
“It was down to the bare walls,” Mr. Howard said.
Last March, T.J. Maxx signed a 10-year lease with COR Development, the Syracuse company that owns the shopping plaza.
Mr. Howard doesn’t know when the new store in the plaza will open. A T.J. Maxx corporate spokesperson did not return a reporter’s phone call.
Since 1993, T.J. Maxx has operated just down the road, in the Price Chopper plaza at 1283 Arsenal St.
The Bed Bath & Beyond store closed in December 2020 as part of 60 store closings nationwide.
The T.J. Maxx store will be joining Target, Petco, Michaels, Ulta, Old Navy, GameStop and other retailers.
T.J. Maxx is the second national major retailer moving a local existing store into Watertown Towne Center.
DICK’s Sporting Goods plans to move from the Salmon Run Mall into the plaza. The proposed 50,000-square-foot store is going through the site-plan process with the town planning board.
On Tuesday, the county planning board reviewed a setback variance for the store.
The entrance to the store would face Route 3.
But the town has decided that the side of the building that faces Target requires a setback variance because a road leads to Beaver Meadows apartments, located behind the Target store.
The developer doesn’t think the project needs a variance, arguing that the road to the apartment complex is a private road, so one isn’t required.
Town officials, however, believe it’s a private road with public access, so one is needed.
The county planning board determined that the matter is a local concern and must ultimately be decided by the town.
The town’s zoning board of appeals takes up the issue Monday night. The town planning board is expected to discuss the DICK’s project at its meeting next Wednesday.
