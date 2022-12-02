T.J. Maxx relocating to Towne Center

The former Bed, Bath & Beyond storefront on Towne Center Drive is slated to house the relocating T.J. Maxx. Watertown Daily Times

 Kara Dry

WATERTOWN — The new T.J. Maxx store moving into the former Bed Bath & Beyond space in the Towne Center retail complex is slated to open next spring.

Work began a few weeks ago on relocating the store from the Price Chopper plaza to a 23,000-square-foot storefront once occupied by Bed Bath & Beyond in the sprawling center on Route 3.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

