WATERTOWN — The new T.J. Maxx store moving into the former Bed Bath & Beyond space in the Towne Center retail complex will celebrate its grand opening on March 30.
T.J. Maxx, which operates 1,200 stores in 49 states and Puerto Rico, is moving from the Price Chopper plaza, 1283 Arsenal St., where it has been open for 30 years.
“With a constant flow of new arrivals, we offer an exciting one-stop-shop that makes it easy for consumers to stay on-trend with styles they love and save big every single day,” Peter Benjamin, president of T.J. Maxx, said in a statement.
A company news release said the new store will be about 22,000 square feet. Regular store hours will be 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays.
The former Bed Bath & Beyond store, which closed in December 2020 as part of a 60-store closure by the chain, underwent major renovations for the T.J. Maxx store.
Last year, T.J. Maxx signed a 10-year lease with COR Development, the Syracuse company that owns the shopping plaza.
The national retailer sells women’s, men’s and children’s clothes, as well home items.
The T.J. Maxx store will be joining Target, Petco, Michaels, Ulta, Old Navy, GameStop and other retailers.
The chain will be donating $10,000 to Urban Mission in celebration of the new location, according to the release.
T.J. Maxx is the second national major retailer moving an existing local store into Watertown Towne Center.
DICK’s Sporting Goods is moving from the Salmon Run Mall into the plaza. Construction of the new DICK’s 50,000-square-foot store is slated to start later this year.
Panera Bread also still plans to move from its current location in the plaza to a new spot just a few hundred yards away into the former TGI Friday’s restaurant. Those plans have been put on hold until later in the year.
