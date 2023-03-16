T.J. Maxx to open at end of month in Towne Center

The former Bed, Bath and Beyond storefront on Towne Center Drive is slated to open as a relocated T.J. Maxx on March 30. Watertown Daily Times

 Kara Dry

WATERTOWN — The new T.J. Maxx store moving into the former Bed Bath & Beyond space in the Towne Center retail complex will celebrate its grand opening on March 30.

T.J. Maxx, which operates 1,200 stores in 49 states and Puerto Rico, is moving from the Price Chopper plaza, 1283 Arsenal St., where it has been open for 30 years.

