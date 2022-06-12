OGDENSBURG — The city’s newest restaurant, Tab’s Cafe, is set to open June 21 featuring an array of comfort and breakfast foods.
Opening a restaurant has always been a dream for owner and Lisbon resident Tabatha Addington.
While working as a store manager at Family Dollar in Canton, Ms. Addington began baking cakes as a hobby. She later worked for Jackson’s Deli in Heuvelton when she began doing research on opening her own business.
“I’ve wanted to do this for the last four years,” Ms. Addington said. “I work in food service, but then this dropped into my lap at the last minute. It’s just something I always wanted to do.”
The cafe, at 234 Ford St., will feature a variety of foods, most of which were suggested by community members. It replaces the former Val’s Deli that recently closed.
“I’ll be selling hot turkey sandwiches, burgers, sausage gravy and biscuits,” Ms. Addington said. “Comfort and breakfast foods. We’ll have things like croissant sandwiches, stuffed French toast, scrambled eggs, omelets, things like that. I made a post on Facebook and customers gave me their input and I’m putting that input into the menu.”
Ms. Addington and her children will be working and running the cafe from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
“The cafe will feel more like at home,” she said. “I’m all about the customers. I take their ideas and input and allow it to influence things like the menu. I just think a business runs better if you include customers.”
Updates can be found on the cafe’s Facebook page, “Tab’s Cafe.”
“Community members will have a place to go where it’s comfortable,” Ms. Addington said. “A place where they get greeted like they are family and not just another customer.”
