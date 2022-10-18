WATERTOWN — A Syracuse development company has proposed constructing a Taco Bell restaurant at State and Winthrop streets.
Earlier this month, APD Architecture and Engineering contacted the city’s planning department on behalf of Hospitality Syracuse Inc. to construct a Taco Bell at that corner.
Plans call for a 2,600-square-foot restaurant at that corner. The developer needs to purchase several properties.
The developer is under contract to purchase vacant commercial lots at 514 and 528 State St., the old Greyhound Bus building at 540 State St. and two parcels belonging to the Holy Family Church.
Jon C. Lennox, who owned Lennox Homes, is the current owner. The company stored mobile homes on one of the parcels. The developer owns a Taco Bell on Arsenal Street.
The engineering firm contacted the city to see what City Council thought about the developer’s request to convert a portion of Winthrop Street from one-way to two-way traffic, said Michael A. Lumbis, the city planning and community development director.
“It’s just starting to go through the approval process,” he said Tuesday. “They wanted to get feedback from council.”
During Monday’s meeting, the City Council informally agreed to look into the new traffic pattern, recommending that a traffic study be completed to determine the impact on the change.
Council members also stressed they were just signing off on the traffic study and not on the project itself.
City staff had concerns about the loss of on-street parking for the church and school, as well as left hand turns onto State Street.
“They feel that allowing two-way traffic will alleviate the amount of traffic along the residential portion of Winthrop Street and provide better traffic flow and access to the site,” according to a memo from the Planning Department to council.
City Engineer Michael Delaney told council members that the church didn’t have any concerns with the change to Winthrop Street, but he doesn’t know what Immaculate Heart Central Primary School officials think about it.
On Monday night, Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith recommended that residents of Winthrop Street also be polled to see what they think.
The project needs to go through the site approval process. A zoning change also is needed for changing a portion of two State Street properties that are now zoned residential C to commercial, Mr. Lumbis said.
The church and Taco Bell would share the new reconfigured parking lot, Mr. Lumbis said.
