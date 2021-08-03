OGDENSBURG — Preliminary plans are in the works to bring a Taco Bell to Ogdensburg’s Gateway Plaza on Ford Street Extension.
On June 1, the Ogdensburg Planning Board gave site plan approval for the project at 2981 Ford Street Extension, located at the Gateway Plaza. The applicant is developer Hospitality Syracuse. APD Engineering out of Victor, NY, presented the proposal to the planning board.
If the proposal proceeds and a Taco Bell fast-food establishment is built in Ogdensburg, it will join locations in Potsdam and Massena in St. Lawrence County.
Andrea Smith, Ogdensburg’s director of Planning and Development, said that the proposal was also reviewed by the executive committee of the St. Lawrence County Planning Board due to the proposal’s proximity to the city boundary. Hospitality Syracuse is currently working on subdividing the property from Gateway Plaza, owned by Nigro Companies, which was one of the conditions set by both planning boards, according to Smith.
“I am not really anticipating any issues with that. It has already been through all of the appropriate reviews, we are just waiting for the final documentation,” said Smith, “After subdivision, they will have to get building permits. It is my understanding that they are hoping to break ground in early fall. So there is nothing I can see from the city’s perspective that would prohibit them from complying with that.”
Smith did say that just because the applicant received site plan approval and subdivides the property, there is no guarantee that the project will move forward, however she is optimistic that it will proceed.
“We’re hopeful, but the applicant did speak at the June 1 meeting and they felt very positively about Ogdensburg and about doing a project in Ogdensburg and I feel very optimistic that they will move forward with the project.”
The project itself would bring jobs, a new eating establishment and help expand the tax base in Ogdensburg, according to Smith.
“It is a great opportunity to utilize the city’s Business District, a really underutilized space in the Business District in a commercial corridor,” said Smith, “They are looking at pretty substantial job numbers for the 2,000-plus square foot facility so those are very positive things for the community, for the area. So I am very encouraged.”
Representatives from Hospitality Syracuse did not respond to requests for comment as of press time.
