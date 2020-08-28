Taiwan eases U.S. pork, beef restrictions

Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Some clouds early with showers likely late, and a thunderstorm is possible. Low near 60F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Some clouds early with showers likely late, and a thunderstorm is possible. Low near 60F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.