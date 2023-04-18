ALEXANDRIA BAY — From New York City to the north country, Taste NY has been helping small food business owners across the state for a decade.
Businesses such as Black River Valley Natural in Lyons Falls have been helped for years by Taste NY, and owner James Munn said that the connections that he has made were extremely important.
“This is one of the most overlooked benefits to working with the Taste of New York program,” he said.
He said that Taste NY was there for him to grow his business, work through challenges, test new markets, and build relationships.
“We used to have our own small little cafe in Lyons Falls and the Taste NY team even came to our cafe and helped us, give us advice on how we could rearrange, and merchandise a little better,” he said. “It really is a great program regardless of where you are in your business life cycle.”
Being able to have someone help in person was important to Mr. Munn.
In attendance was state Commissioner of Agriculture Richard Ball. He said the state has one of the best agricultural communities in the country.
“We have a great marketplace all across the state, so when you can connect those dots, our producers and farmers with consumers who may not know what we even do here, that’s cause for celebration,” he said. “Ten years of that, and it’s been a great unqualified success.”
Overall, Taste NY has brought in $100 million worth of business, Mr. Ball said.
He said due to the high volume of travelers that come into New York, there’s a chance to show them Taste NY.
“There’s an opportunity to capture some of their excitement and enthusiasm for being here, and let them know what we actually do here in New York,” he said. “That’s good for our economy, that’s good for our livelihood, that’s good for our viability as a state.”
He said one of the lessons learned from the pandemic is that New York state has a foodshed in the state that can be counted on and depended on.
“We want to maintain that foodshed, so this is a way to connect those dots, and let everybody know how important that is,” he said.
Mike Myers, marketing manager for Taste NY at the North Country Welcome Center, said it’s “awesome” to celebrate 10 years of the program.
“This program is such an awesome program and just being here, being able to celebrate the 10th year that it’s been in actual effect, it’s been great,” he said.
He said he’s been with the program for the past four and a half years and being able to learn the backstory of the program is something he’s really enjoyed.
Mr. Myers went on to say that hearing the stories of how they helped people is something that he really enjoys.
“We try every day to make a difference, we try every day to help people with their businesses but we sometimes don’t see the final product,” he said. “So having a vendor testimony to that of what we’ve helped them with and some of the struggles he’s been through and then actually being able to full circle see what happened, is really awesome.”
New York products are now found at almost 70 locations across the state including Welcome Centers, airports, state parks, the Javits Center, and more, the Department of Agriculture and Markets said in a release. Taste NY shines a spotlight on food that is grown, produced or processed in the state. It also shows the quality, diversity and economic impact of food and beverages the news release reads.
As for people thinking about joining the Taste NY program, Mr. Munn says go for it.
“There’s nothing stopping you,” he said. “It doesn’t matter if you’re really really tiny and you’re just getting started, maybe out of your own home, or you’re really big just looking to grow your footprint and to test different markets. They’ll help you no matter what.”
