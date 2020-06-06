TAUNY’s North Country Folkstore to reopen Monday

CANTON — TAUNY’s North Country Folkstore in Canton will reopen to the public on Monday as part of New York’s Phase 2 Reopening Plan. The Folkstore, in the TAUNY Center at 53 Main St., features locally made products by over 200 north country artists and producers.
The TAUNY Center and North Country Folkstore have been closed since March 16 in cooperation with state and federal guidelines for addressing the coronavirus pandemic. The Folkstore will practice extra safety precautions as it reopens, including additional daily cleaning of public spaces, taped lines on the floor to help maintain social distancing and a face mask requirement for all customers and staff. TAUNY’s staff will also return to work at this time.
While all in-person programs and events continue to be suspended, TAUNY invites all to join the organization’s virtual community on Facebook and Instagram (@thetaunycenter). In the coming weeks, TAUNY will present a variety of online programs including tours of the St. Lawrence County Barn Quilts exhibit, programs featuring local artists and kitchen demonstrations.
In-person group tours of the St. Lawrence County Barn Quilts exhibit will be possible when our area reaches Phase 4 of the reopening. TAUNY’s online Folkstore has also been updated with new products at tauny.org/shop.
TAUNY’s annual spring fundraiser, which was postponed during the closure, also will kick off Monday . To make a donation, go to tauny.org/support or mail a check to TAUNY, 53 Main St., Canton, NY 13617.
As the reopening process continues, TAUNY staff will also be working on research and documentation projects, including a project inviting the community to share their pandemic era stories, experiences and responses. If you wish to share anything about how you, your family or your community have maintained your traditions, responded to their interruption or developed new traditions during this time, contact Camilla Ammirati, TAUNY director of research and programs, at camilla@tauny.org.
TAUNY is a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping people understand and appreciate the folk traditions and local culture of everyday life in the north country.
