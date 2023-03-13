Syracuse TCGplayer workers form first eBay union

Workers sort trading cards at TCGplayer in Syracuse in January 2019. Rick Moriarty/syracuse.com

Syracuse — Workers at trading card giant TCGplayer in Syracuse have voted to form eBay’s first union in the U.S.

Employees in TCGplayer’s authentication center at the company’s downtown headquarters voted 136-87 on Friday to join Communications Workers of America Local 1123, according to the National Labor Relations Board.

Workers in the authentication center of eBay-owned TCGplayer in Syracuse have voted to join the Communications Workers of America. Rick Moriarty/syracuse.com
