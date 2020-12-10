DEXTER — A solar panel-related company is eyeing the construction of a facility in the Jefferson County Industrial Development Agency’s proposed business park near the Watertown International Airport.
JCIDA Deputy Director David J. Zembiec confirmed a company has expressed interest in the proposed airport business park, saying it would create “a significant number of jobs for the county and the region.”
He declined to divulge the name of the company, how many jobs it would create or any other information about the prospect or the project.
While the JCIDA is talking to the company, Mr. Zembiec said it’s “still a long way off for a commitment on their part.”
“These things often take quite a bit of time,” he said.
The company would be the first to build on the site the JCIDA has been trying to develop for several years.
The JCIDA owns the property.
Hounsfield Town Supervisor Timothy W. Scee said Monday that Mr. Zembiec briefed him on the project late last week.
He was told a company related to the solar panel industry was interested in pursuing the project at the airport business park, which is located in Hounsfield.
Mr. Scee said he was not told the name of the company or how many jobs it would create.
“I have no ideas on specifics yet,” he said.
The main site for the park, which is east of the airport off Route 12F, is about 90 acres. It includes an additional 12 acres on the west side of the airport.
Several elected officials and community leaders, including Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith and Watertown Local Development Corp. CEO Donald W. Rutherford, declined to comment on the project.
“I can’t talk about anything,” Mr. Rutherford said.
But Mayor Smith hinted at Monday night’s City Council meeting that something big was on its way.
Mr. Zembiec attended the meeting on an unrelated matter when the mayor addressed him directly.
“I don’t want to jump the gun, but hopefully we’ll be hearing some good economic development news in the next month or so, or soon, which will be great,” Mayor Smith said.
After the mayor made his comment, Mr. Zembiec nodded yes.
Mr. Scee said Mr. Zembiec approached him about the project because his town needs to complete a sewer project to the business park for the project to proceed.
In 2017, the town obtained a $2 million grant from Empire State Development — through Regional Economic Development Council funding — for the sewer project. The grant would finance a third of the estimated $6 million sewer project.
The town already provides water to the site, Mr. Scee said. He also confirmed National Grid is working with the JCIDA to make sure the site has electricity to power the proposed plant.
The business park has been in development for almost 20 years. About $750,000 has been spent on the site work to get it shovel-ready for businesses to move in.
In June 2014, the IDA purchased the 12-acre site at 16904 Route 12F, which included a farmhouse and a series of barns, from William R. Evans for $162,500. Plans call for using both sites in what could become a 150- to 200-acre business park.
At one point, Hi-Lite Airfield Services looked at developing its corporate headquarters at the business park site, but those plans never materialized.
The multinational airstrip maintenance provider subsequently was sold earlier this year.
