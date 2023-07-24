WASHINGTON — Businesses could get tax credits for advertising with local news organizations, and those news companies could also receive tax credits for employing local reporters under a plan introduced by Rep. Claudia L. Tenney.
The Republican congresswoman, who represents Watertown and western Jefferson County, the Finger Lakes and parts of central and western New York, introduced the Community News and Small Business Support Act in Washington on Friday.
If passed, small businesses that advertise with their local news organizations can have up to $5,000 exempt from their annual tax bills in the first year the program is in effect, and $2,500 in subsequent years.
Local news organizations would be defined as any broadcast or radio station licensed by the FCC to operate in a specific community, or a local newspaper, which has a specific description as a local digital or print news operation that employs at least one journalist in the community it reports on, has fewer than 750 employees, and is not operated by or significantly financed by a nonprofit or political organization.
Additionally, under the congresswoman’s proposed legislation, those local news organizations would be eligible for tax credits to help cover reporter salaries, with a credit to cover 50% of their reporters’ pay for the first year, and 30% for the subsequent four years, at a cap of $50,000. National news organizations would not be eligible for this credit. Local television stations owned by national corporations would also not be eligible for the credit.
“For too many newspapers, help can’t come soon enough,” said Dean Ridings, CEO of America’s Newspapers, a local media association. “Economic challenges have resulted in too many communities seeing their local newspapers being forced to lay off staff, cut back on publication days or, worse yet, close.”
Ridings noted that an average of two newspapers close their doors every week in the U.S., oftentimes leaving their communities with no alternative local news source.
“As the former owner and publisher of the Mid-York Weekly, a local weekly newspaper, I understand how essential it is to support local news organizations and provide our communities with locally-sourced news,” Tenney said. “The Community News and Small Business Support Act ensures that local news organizations can continue to deliver vital news stories that matter most to our communities while allowing for our small businesses to grow and our communities to stay informed.”
Tenney introduced the bill on Friday with Rep. Suzan K. DelBene, D-Wash. It has not yet been sent to a House committee for preliminary review.
