Congresswoman Claudia Tenney climbs onto the Watertown International Airport’s large snowblowing machine, where she could get a good view of the fire building, during a tour of the facility, Friday morning. Zachary Canaperi/Watertown Daily Times
Rep. Claudia L. Tenney inspects the machinery at the Watertown International Airport on Friday morning. A $28 million terminal expansion is set to begin later this year. Zachary Canaperi/Watertown Daily Times
WATERTOWN — U.S. Rep. Claudia L. Tenney had only driven by the Watertown International Airport since it became a part of her congressional district in January.
But the Republican lawmaker finally got to visit the airport on Route 12F in the town of Hounsfield on Friday morning just as a $28 million terminal expansion is about to begin later this year.
Joined by local state lawmakers and county legislators, she toured the airport facilities and found out about significant projects either recently completed or planned for the airport in the years to come.
“It’s very impressive what I saw here today,” she said afterward during a news conference in the Fixed Base Operator, an area dedicated for businesses.
Last year, the airport obtained $28 million in state funding to double the size of the current 20,000-square-foot terminal and include a restaurant, two jet ways and other amenities that the airport doesn’t have now. The new terminal is slated to open in 2025.
The tour also included a $6 million aircraft rescue and fire fighting facility and a new $1.5 million air ambulance hangar.
Rep. Tenney pointed out that it’s a good fortune to have a regional airport for a size of a community such as Watertown, when the Utica/Rome area no longer has one.
The airport, she said, is an important community asset because it brings in tax revenues, attracts visitors to the community and has strong ties to Fort Drum.
Three members of the Jefferson County Board of Legislators and State Sen. Mark C. Walczyk and Assemblyman Scott A. Gray also went along on the tour to talk about the airport and its bright future.
District 8 legislator James A. Nabywaniec, chairman of the General Services Committee, was glad to show off the airport to the congresswoman.
“We’re telling the story of the airport and that we’re fiscally responsible how we run it,” he said.
She’ll take what she learned about the airport back to Washington to convince lawmakers to provide federal funding for further improvements at the facility
“It’s always good to see the assets and see what’s happening, so I can explain that and make it real to the people in Washington,” Rep. Tenney said.
The county took over the airport from the city in 2006 when it was financially strapped.
Two flights a day — to and from Philadelphia — operate out of the airport.
On Friday, Tenney was unable to meet Airport Manager Grant W. Sussey, who’s at a national conference meeting with airlines to talk about flying in and out of the airport.
He’s there to see if he can work out a deal with an airline that’s “economically feasible,” Nabywaniec said.
While the airport manager was away, Tenney got to meet Shawn Sherrmann, the newly-hired assistant airport manager.
Sherrmann, who worked as a pilot for Jet Blue and flying for Seneca Foods in their corporate jets, will help his new boss at a time of the airport’s growth.
For two years, Sussey tried to convince the Board of Legislators that he needed an assistant. The position was created this spring.
Living just an hour away, Rep. Tenney said she could use the airport as a traveler and fly out of Watertown.
“And it’s got free parking,” she joked.
