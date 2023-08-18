WATERTOWN — U.S. Rep. Claudia L. Tenney had only driven by the Watertown International Airport since it became a part of her congressional district in January.

But the Republican lawmaker finally got to visit the airport on Route 12F in the town of Hounsfield on Friday morning just as a $28 million terminal expansion is about to begin later this year.

Tenney tours new Watertown airport facilities

Congresswoman Claudia Tenney speaks during a press conference she hosted at Watertown International Airport on Friday, to discuss the facility and its role in the city’s transportation and aviation sectors. Right, Senator Mark C. Walczyk, and left, Assemblyman Scott A. Gray, both joined in on the discussion. Zachary Canaperi/Watertown Daily Times
Tenney tours new Watertown airport facilities

Congresswoman Claudia Tenney listens to an overview of Watertown International Airport’s developments, given by the Assistant Director, Shawn Herrmann, Friday. Zachary Canaperi/Watertown Daily Times
Tenney tours new Watertown airport facilities

Rep. Claudia L. Tenney climbs onto the Watertown International Airport’s large snowblowing machine, where she could get a good view of the fire building, during a tour of the facility Friday morning. Zachary Canaperi/Watertown Daily Times
