WATERTOWN — The chain restaurant TGI Friday’s, located in the Towne Center shopping plaza off Arsenal Street, closed on Sunday.
Representatives taped signs to the restaurant doors that read, “We are extremely grateful for our loyal guests and our wonderful team members.” The signs also encouraged patrons to visit the TGI Friday’s location at Destiny USA, Syracuse, in the future.
Workers appeared to have been cleaning out the eatery Monday morning. Boxes lined one corner of it, and a U-Haul truck was parked outside.
Cheryl A. Mayforth, director of the Jefferson County Department of Employment and Training at the Workplace, said 34 employees, most of whom were part time, lost their jobs, although they were offered the opportunity to transfer to the Syracuse location.
One employee told Ms. Mayforth they found out about the closure Monday morning, she said. The Watertown restaurant, 21890 Towne Center Drive, received “slumping sales,” and TGI Friday’s experienced lease issues with the building landlord, Ms. Mayforth said, although company representatives did not name the landlord. COR Development Co., Syracuse, owns the property.
“We continually review our restaurant portfolio performance. This closure was a strategic decision based solely on business demands. Impacted restaurant managers and crew members were invited to apply for open positions within our system,” TGI Friday’s said in an emailed statement.
TGI Friday’s opened more than 10 years ago in the plaza, developed by COR Development, which did not return request for comment.
With the closure of TGI Friday’s, Watertown now houses 27 of the top 50 grossing restaurant chains in America, including Texas Roadhouse, Olive Garden, Applebee’s, Chipotle Mexican Grill and Buffalo Wild Wings.
(2) comments
Any business that doesn’t leave NYS is either foolish and or doomed to fail.
Does this mean that pointless stop sign will be going away?
