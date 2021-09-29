HEUVELTON — On Oct. 1, a new business offering antiques and collectibles of all types will be opening its doors on State Street in the Village of Heuvelton.
The Brass Ring, owned and operated by Lisa Breitenbach, will be opening at 98 State St., Heuvelton.
The store will sell antiques, vintage and collectibles of all types as well as clothing at a wide variety of price ranges.
“It’s basically a shopper’s paradise, something for everyone,” said Breitenbach, “Everything that I have I have tried to find a balance between beauty and practicality and quality and value.”
While there are some items made in China at the shop, she tries to stay away from mass market items so her store will be unique.
“I have tried to steer clear of anything that is in the mass market now,” said Breitenbach.
A recently retired psychiatrist by profession, Breitenbach spent 30 years living in Charlotte, N.C., before purchasing a farm in the DePeyster area and purchasing the State Street building in 2008. It took years of work to get the building back into a presentable shape, according to the owner.
The Brass Ring joins a number of newly opened businesses in downtown Heuvelton.
“It has taken a few years to put this project to the point where it is now,” said Breitenbach, “I am thrilled that Heuvelton is doing well, but even if it hadn’t I still love my store.”
Breitenbach was in the U.S. Army Reserve, retiring in 2019 as a colonel in the Medical Corps. From 2003-2015, she had been deployed in various combat zones in the Middle East.
The Brass Ring will be open Thursday through Monday, the first and third weeks of the month for now with the shop possibly expanding its hours in the future. The shop will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will open at 11 a.m. on Sundays.
