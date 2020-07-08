WATERTOWN — As of June 30, Terry Carpenter Jr., the owner of the The Broken String, 743 Huntington St., has decided not to renew the lease. While COVID-19 was cited as being “overwhelming” in a Facebook post about the closure, it was ultimately not the reason they closed their doors.
Opened in November of 2018, The Broken String was dubbed “the only rock club in northern New York” and regularly hosted musical acts to entertain guests.
“[...] for close to two years we tried to create an environment for the rock & roll fans in the north country,” the post stated, written by manager Brodie Bell and Mr. Carpenter Jr. “We had the talented Doug Hoch paint some of our favorite musicians on the front of our building and that grabbed your attention from the start. The response we received so quickly gave us the drive we needed to put on hundreds of live shows & events with local talent and even some national acts along the way.”
Unlike the bar’s predecessors, The Broken String included a kitchen serving bar snacks like mozarella sticks and chicken wings — a favorite of guests on Thursdays, where they were offered for 50 cents along with live music. It also featured an outdoor tiki bar and patio, home to horseshoe tournaments, patio jam nights and everything in between.
“[...] we would’ve been just another bar on Huntington St. if it wasn’t for all of you that gave us our own identity,” the post read. “Thank you for the memories. We’re 23-24 years old, we’ve learned a lot with this business and we will continue to grow, with integrity we won’t stop until we can revive The Broken String on our own terms.”
The post ended with special thanks to those that have helped The Broken String along the way and a call for patrons to post photos taken of themselves and their friends at the bar over the years. With a simple “See you guys later,” the post was signed Brodie and TJ.
