The Hair Port provides breast cancer information

FULTON – Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Cancer Services Program of the North Country is partnering with area hair salons to promote the importance of regular breast exams and the many free cancer screenings that are available through the program. Throughout the month of October stylists at The Hair Port, 40 Murray St. in Oswego, are providing customers with information on breast cancer along with some free gifts including shower cards, nail kits and personal health diaries all including information on how to access free breast cancer screenings. The Cancer Services of the North Country provides a number of free cancer screenings including clinical breast exams, mammograms, pap/pelvic exams and colorectal cancer screenings to community members who are both uninsured and between 40 and 64 years of age. For more information on the Cancer Services Program call 315-592-0830, visit www.oco.org or follow the program at www.facebook.com/oco.free.cancer.screenings Pictured from left are stylists Diane Cole, Linda Parkhurst, and Kathy Cullins of The Hair Port in Oswego. Absent from the photo is stylist Robin Bolton.
