New bank will open doors in Lewis Co.

This file photo shows the former Harrisville Health Center building before it was renovated and repainted. The building at 14214 Church St. will soon be the temporary location for Northern Credit Union’s latest branch. Watertown Daily Times

HARRISVILLE — The northeast corner of Lewis County will have a bank again soon.

After three months of discussions, negotiations and planning, Northern Credit Union will be coming to Diana, filling the void left by Community Bank’s closure at the end of last month.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.