The Manor at Seneca Hill earns 5-star rating

OSWEGO - The quality and care at The Manor at Seneca Hill remain one of the best in Central New York. The Manor has earned a 5-star quality rating and a 5-star rating overall from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid (CMS).
CMS created the five-star quality rating system to help consumers, families, and caregivers compare skilled nursing facilities easily. This rating considers differences in the levels of residents’ care needs in each skilled care facility and is based upon numerous care metrics that include staffing, inspections, and quality. The Manor is the only nursing home in Oswego County to receive a 5-star rating in 2022.
The Manor features 120 licensed beds and offers residents a homelike environment with spacious, private, or semi-private furnished rooms. Residents’ healthcare needs are met by an interdisciplinary team including physicians, nurse practitioners, nurses, social workers, physical and occupational therapists, therapeutic recreation specialists, and nutritional services. Physician services— including specialists, such as podiatry, dental, eye care, and psychological services—are provided to residents on an as-needed basis or by request.
“I am incredibly proud of our staff at The Manor for earning this prestigious achievement again this year,” stated Leigh Hilgenberg, Executive Director and Administrator at The Manor. “This rating truly demonstrates the dedication staff has for our residents and their commitment to providing exceptional care.”
