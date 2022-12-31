The Manor at Seneca Hill earns 5-star rating

The Manor at Seneca Hill earns 5-star rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid (CMS).

OSWEGO - The quality and care at The Manor at Seneca Hill remain one of the best in Central New York. The Manor has earned a 5-star quality rating and a 5-star rating overall from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid (CMS).

CMS created the five-star quality rating system to help consumers, families, and caregivers compare skilled nursing facilities easily. This rating considers differences in the levels of residents’ care needs in each skilled care facility and is based upon numerous care metrics that include staffing, inspections, and quality. The Manor is the only nursing home in Oswego County to receive a 5-star rating in 2022.

