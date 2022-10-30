The Manor at Seneca Hill graduates three Certified Nursing Assistants

OSWEGO - The Manor at Seneca Hill makes starting a career in healthcare easy with on-the-job training and a paid certification program.
Employees of the skilled nursing facility can take advantage of a six-week program right at The Manor, to advance their careers as a Certified Nursing Assistants (CNA). The program consists of 240 hours of clinical, class, and lab training. Participants not only have to pass a written test but also a clinical skills test at that state level. The average cost of certification is $2,000 and The Manor provides this at no cost for anyone interested in beginning their career in healthcare.
