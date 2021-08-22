OSWEGO - The Organic Earthling will celebrate the one-year anniversary of opening a health and wellness store in Oswego, with offerings of vitamins, herbals, aromatherapy, fruit smoothies, fresh juice, and more. In celebration of the growing popularity and positive feedback from the Oswego community, they will host a major sales event with giveaways and live music in their store at 43 West Bridge St. Oswego.
“When we first opened, in August 2020, it was a slow start. People were not really venturing out to new places, and we had some very tough months. It was our return customers that kept us going. The feedback kept our faith in this new venture because the efficacy and purity of the products are unmatched,” said Lindsay Gaffney, owner of The Organic Earthling. “We have met so many amazing folks in Oswego, and we are so grateful for the warm welcome into this community.”
The Organic Earthling’s conception began in response to the Gaffney’s success in using CBD, diet changes and herbal medicine to avoid surgery and reverse health complications with Lindsay’s husband, Jim. Through their experiences, they grew a strong desire to advocate for herbal medicine and nutritional health. “We aren’t the only ones, many people are having great success with CBD, but what sets us apart from others that distribute CBD is that we spend the time to talk to customers about their individual needs. We explain how to use the products and the benefits of different types of CBD. We talk about dosage and best methods for absorption. We want to see people finding relief, because we were there, we understand,” said Gaffney.
In April 2021 The Organic Earthling opened up the upstairs loft to serve fruit smoothies, fresh squeezed juices, wellness teas, French pressed organic coffee, gluten-free baked goods, and healthy shots like “Liquid Vitamin C” or “Elderberry Syrup” in the Zenergy Cafe. Gaffney commented “There are a lot of smoothie places popping up, but most of them are the premixed powdered drinks. Our smoothies are made fresh with whole fruits.”
The anniversary event will feature specials all throughout the store. They will have giveaways, discounts, and samples during regular business hours, Tuesday-Saturday 9 a.m.-6 p.m., on Aug. 24 through to Sept. 3. They are located where Harbor Town Gifts used to be right across from the movie theater parking lot.
