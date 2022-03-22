The Oswego YMCA names Cheryl Baldwin a new CEO

OSWEGO - The Oswego YMCA has named Cheryl Baldwin as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective Feb. 16. Selected by the Y’s Board of Directors, Baldwin has been previously serving as the interim CEO since the first quarter of 2021. Baldwin’s commitment to the Oswego YMCA has been apparent over her eight years of employment at the Y. She first came to the Oswego YMCA in 2014 as the business manager. Following a four-month search, Baldwin will succeed Kerrie Webb, who left the organization in March 2021. In her new role, Baldwin will be responsible for the Oswego YMCA sets the strategic direction of the organization; overseeing its financial stability, staffing, development, and operations; positioning the Y as a community convener and collaborator to address critical social issues.
“It is a privilege and honor for me to lead an organization that is deeply committed to improving lives of those in the community we live in. The Y has touched the lives of so many, including my own children. For me, the Oswego Y is an extended family, and I am thrilled to lead its mission,” said Baldwin.
She was born in raised in Oswego County and is a graduate of the State University of New York College at Oswego with a degree in accounting and a minor in economics. She proceeded to expand her finance and business experience in various financial and accounting positions in the private sector before joining the YMCA as business manager in 2014
Speaking on behalf of the Oswego YMCA Board of Directors, Board President Stephen Gioia III stated “Cheryl’s leadership and vision has helped anchor the Y during this period of transition. Now, with the unanimous support of the board, we are excited to move forward, recover from the pandemic, and reimagine the role of the Y in supporting the Oswego community.”
