LOWVILLE — Walking in the back door of the old county jail, now Tug Hill Artisan Roasters and Saint Drogo’s Coffee and Bake House, the smell of freshly roasted coffee and baking bread are inescapable.
Scott or Vanessa Gilbert, the owners, may poke their heads out of various doorways to give a brief explanation of the unconventional space as you enter a long hallway from the door — take the first doorway on the right for the coffee bar, second right for the coffee roastery, hang a left for the on-site bakery.
The hallway goes on, but visitors usually have picked a room rather than exploring further.
“I love it. I just love the smell as you’re walking outside, you can smell the bakery and the aroma is so nice,” Michelle A. Dicob, Copenhagen, said Wednesday morning as she enjoyed a coffee and scone at a window-side table with her brother Jeffrey L. Lamb. “I love the atmosphere,” she said, noting the coffee and scone were delicious. “I could sit here for hours and not even do anything.”
Mr. Lamb said he first tried Tug Hill Roasters coffee at another cafe in the village and “thought how wonderful it was.”
Although the coffee bar has been operating since March, the siblings said they just heard about it that morning and had to try it out.
The Gilberts bought the old jail at the end of 2021, eager to transform the front downstairs area into a cafe, the back into a roastery and bakery, the upstairs front and middle areas into mixed-use commercial spaces and the jail cell area in the back of the building into quirky short-term rentals.
Although many things have changed from the initial plan — the order of operations, the timing, the estimated cost — the Gilberts have been able to adapt and move forward.
Mr. Gilbert said it became clear early that their money would not be enough to finish the renovation of the downstairs into the cafe even though they have been doing as much work themselves as possible, so they came up with the coffee bar as their first foray into retail service.
“Our approach was always like, OK, you go into a brewery and you can see the vats, you can see the process, and we wanted to try to replicate that in the coffee world. So that was kind of our goal,” he said. “I do really feel like it was the right decision. Now we have to start generating revenue with the short term rental apartments because we’re going to need another source of revenue in order to cover interest on this big grant we just received.”
Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul announced last week that Tug Hill Artisan Roasters was one of the two Lewis County businesses awarded Restore New York grants.
The $900,000 reimbursement grant will be used for renovations on the mixed-use commercial space upstairs, parking lot paving and fencing and rebuilding a wraparound porch. The porch was added shortly after the building was built, but eventually was replaced with a smaller enclosed porch. They will also create a front patio for outdoor seating.
The conversion of the first of two jail cell apartments is underway.
The kitchen with a convection stove top, a half bath and a large walk-in shower have been designed for each of the three cells left mostly intact across one side of the apartment while a number of bars were removed to make space for a queen-size bed and seating area for the suite.
Mr. Gilbert is doing most of the work himself, but he consults with an architect and the county code enforcement officer to make sure he is getting it right.
“I try to dedicate a couple of hours every day to just going up there and plugging away at it. And when it’s done, it will be done,” he said.
From the roaster’s humble beginning in a shed on the New Bremen property owned by his brother Ian Gilbert, Tug Hill Roasters’ business has grown year over year, even during the heart of the COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns. Last year, the company grew by about 30% and it will be up to five employees from one by this summer.
The new location has, Mr. Gilbert said, made recruiting much easier.
“When you move out of a shed, it becomes a lot more appealing. People would show up (at the shed) and say ‘I don’t know if this is what I’m looking for,’ but since we’ve been here, we put up that ad for a driver and the response was great,” he said.
And now, they are ready for their busy farmers market season.
Although the cafe is still on the back burner for now, the Gilberts have a developed vision of how their business model will shift into that space.
Mr. Gilbert, a self-described “very curious person,” loves the science side of coffee. He percolates with statistics, information, the perfect weights and ratios of coffee to water, the heats at which various things happen, what variety of bean comes from where and the latest tools and standards for the color classification of roasted beans.
He notices the fine flavor notes of even a new type of coffee bean roasted by someone else, understands its complexity. He is a connoisseur and something of an expert.
To that end, the roaster-side coffee bar will remain open even after the coffee shop area launches someday so they can offer coffee classes on everything from the science of coffee to creating art in the milk foam on the top of a cappuccino or providing training for baristas and roasters from other businesses as well.
An initial grant through the state Homes and Community Renewal program was used to remove and contain contaminants like asbestos and lead last year and for the installation of an elevator to make the two-story building more accessible. Funds from the county’s Facades and Streetscapes grant program helped the Gilberts replace the windows, making the building more energy efficient.
Mr. Gilbert said they are very grateful for all of the grant support they have received, but even if they had not had such good luck, they would have forged ahead, but at a much slower pace.
He said that before buying the building, he always had two projects going: one he was sure he could accomplish on his own and one that is “like shooting the moon.”
”This whole building is a moonshot project,” he said, while the coffee trailer used at farmers markets was conceived around the same time and was a project he was “pretty sure (he) could handle.”
The entrepreneur said what they are doing while raising a 7- and a 9-year-old is about boundaries, knowing what they can do and realizing that if it happens, that’s great, but if it does not, “it won’t be the end of the world.”
“It’s a constant balancing act and I think it’s all going to come to fruition,” Mr. Gilbert said.
A little coffee will help.
