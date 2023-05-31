LOWVILLE — Walking in the back door of the old county jail, now Tug Hill Artisan Roasters and Saint Drogo’s Coffee and Bake House, the smell of freshly roasted coffee and baking bread are inescapable.

Scott or Vanessa Gilbert, the owners, may poke their heads out of various doorways to give a brief explanation of the unconventional space as you enter a long hallway from the door — take the first doorway on the right for the coffee bar, second right for the coffee roastery, hang a left for the on-site bakery.

COFFEE TAKEOVER JAIL MAKEOVER

Veteran Todd Endy roasts coffee sourced around the world for Tug Hill Artisan Roasters at its new home in the old Lewis County jail, Saint Drogo’s Coffee and Bake Shop, 7514 S. State St, Lowville. Julie Abbass/Watertown Daily Times
COFFEE TAKEOVER JAIL MAKEOVER

Co-owner of Tug Hill Artisan Roasters and Saint Drogo’s Coffee and Bake Shop, 7514 S. State St, Lowville, Scott Gilbert, looks over coffee sales data for last year in the office nook of their new operations at the old jailhouse. Julie Abbass/Watertown Daily Times
COFFEE TAKEOVER JAIL MAKEOVER

Coffee beans sourced from around the world are roasted by Tug Hill Artisan Roasters at their new home in the old jail, Saint Drogo’s Coffee and Bake Shop, 7514 S. State St, Lowville. Julie Abbass/Watertown Daily Times
COFFEE TAKEOVER JAIL MAKEOVER

At the end of last year, the old jail cells had an eerie feel with layers of elephant-ear paint hanging from the ceiling and walls and windows opaque with grime. They are now being converted into two short-term rental apartments. Building owners Scott and Vanessa Gilbert hope to complete the conversion of at least one of the apartments soon. Watertown Daily Times
COFFEE TAKEOVER JAIL MAKEOVER

At the end of last year, the old jail cells had an eerie feel with layers of elephant-ear paint hanging from the ceiling and walls. They are now being converted into two short-term rental apartments. Co-owner of the building, Vanessa Gilbert, takes a look around while talking about renovation plans. Watertown Daily Times
COFFEE TAKEOVER JAIL MAKEOVER

The wraparound porch was added to the old county jail and sheriff’s house at 7514 S. State St., Lowville, sometime after 1902, according to the Lewis County Historical Society. At some point, that porch was removed and smaller enclosed porch was added just to the front of the building. The new owners, Vanessa and Scott Gilbert, have removed the enclosed porch and will rebuild a wraparound porch like the one pictured. Contributed photo
COFFEE TAKEOVER JAIL MAKEOVER

Vanessa and Scott Gilbert, of Tug Hill Artisan Roasters, stand in front of the old county jail house, 7514 S. State St., Lowville, before the enclosed porch was removed. A full wrap-around porch will be rebuilt on the front with the help of the $900,000 state Restore NY grant award that was announced this week. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
COFFEE TAKEOVER JAIL MAKEOVER

Some of the state grant funds received by Vanessa and Scott Gilbert for their Tug Hill Roasters coffee house project in the old Lewis County jailhouse were used last year to remove an enclosed porch that had been added to the building. It was not the original architecture. Courtesy of Tug Hill Roasters Facebook
COFFEE TAKEOVER JAIL MAKEOVER

Co-owner of Tug Hill Artisan Roasters and Saint Drogo’s Coffee and Bake Shop, 7514 S. State St., Lowville, Scott Gilbert describes the farmers market he and his wife and business partner Vanessa have planned for one of the spaces awaiting renovations in the old county jail they purchased in 2021. Julie Abbass/Watertown Daily Times
