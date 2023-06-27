The U.S. factory boom is a golden opportunity for green job training

Electrician apprentices work on wiring transformers at a trade school in Louisville, Kentucky. Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg

You may have heard that the U.S. is in the midst of a manufacturing boom. Thanks to a combination of the Inflation Reduction Act, the CHIPS Act and a general interest in re-shoring U.S. capacity, manufacturers’ construction spending has reached an annual rate of $190 billion. That is double the rate of just a year ago. Manufacturing as a share of U.S. private-sector construction has not been this high since at least 1990, when government data sets begin.

Much of that construction is semiconductor fabrication plants, while another large portion is facilities for making electric vehicles, batteries and clean energy equipment such as solar panels. Regardless of the exact end product, the workforce building these factories and making these goods is growing, and it now has a chance to upskill itself in a climate-positive way.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

WPBloom

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.