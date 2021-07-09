OGDENSBURG — The city’s newest dining establishment, The Window, has been opened by city native Matthew Rose.
The Window is located at the concession area at the Dobisky Visitors’ Center, 100 Riverside Ave., and features a double-panel slide window where guests order their food on the back patio.
“You just walk up, place your order, grab it and go or you can sit outside and enjoy the view of the river,” said Rose.
After working at various restaurants in the area including Pizza Hut in Ogdensburg and Ella’s on the Bay in Morristown for almost 10 years, Rose decided it was time to open his own restaurant.
“I’ve worked in restaurants for almost a decade,” said Rose. “It’s one of those things I’ve always thought about doing and then I finally had enough saved up to do something so I thought I might as well try. I do most things I want to do in life. You have to do the things you want.”
The menu includes a variety of “smash” burgers, reubens and other sandwiches, breakfast items, shaved ice and more.
“The biggest thing we offer is the smash burger. We also have turkey, ham, roast beef, corn beef,” said Rose. “We also have fried food like French fries, onion rings and chicken tenders.”
For those who like a challenge, The Window features an eating contest of four hulk hoagies, a sandwich stuffed with fries, mozzarella sticks, chicken tenders, cheese, sauce, and a choice of meat. Those who complete the challenge in 30 minutes or less win $200, a T-shirt and a picture on the establishment’s local legend wall.
“It’s been received very well by the community,” said Rose. “It’s a little overwhelming, I’m hiring three high school kids that start this week to help me out. I told them it’s going to be busy but they seem like they’re ready to go.”
The Window is open Monday through Wednesday from 8 a.m. until 32 meals are sold, Thursday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
“As you can see, we like to have fun here and believe cooking should be a joyful experience,” said Rose in a prepared statement. “We offer fresh food fast with a smile like it used to be before everything was drive through or delivery.”
The restaurant also offers a delivery service through FoodFetched. The complete menu can be found on the restaurant’s Facebook page at “The Window.”
