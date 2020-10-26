Theresa Fitzgibbons promoted to Director of Clinical Quality and Patient Safety at Oswego Health

OSWEGO - Oswego Health has announced the promotion of Theresa Fitzgibbons to Director of Clinical Quality and Patient Safety.
Fitzgibbons has been a licensed Registered Nurse since 1998 and began her career at Oswego Health in 2007 as a per diem RN in the Intensive Care Unit.
In 2008 she joined Oswego Health fulltime and has served in various roles over the years including seeing patients at several primary care practices, RN Case Manager in 2013, RN Clinical Documentation Specialist in 2014, and DSRIP Coordinator in 2018.
