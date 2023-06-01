FTC: Amazon staff could see Alexa data

Amazon.com Inc. Echo Plus devices stand on display during an unveiling event at the company’s headquarters in Seattle, Washington, on Sept. 25, 2019. Amazon.com Inc. defended the privacy features of its Alexa digital assistant — and introduced some new tools to reassure users — following months of debate about the practices of the technology giant and its largest competitors. Chloe Collyer/Bloomberg

Tens of thousands of Amazon.com employees once could listen to voice recordings of Alexa users, according to U.S. regulators.

Some 30,000 Amazon workers had access to audio clips picked up by the company’s voice-activated speakers, the Federal Trade Commission said this week in a complaint about children’s privacy that the company settled for $25 million. The FTC’s tally of employees with access to Alexa recordings covers the period between August 2018 and September 2019, and it’s not clear how many personnel have such access today.

