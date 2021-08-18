WATERTOWN — City officials learned late Monday afternoon that Watertown won’t receive a $7.75 million federal grant to create an amphitheater in Thompson Park.
City Manager Kenneth A. Mix said Tuesday city officials were notified that the city was unsuccessful in obtaining the U.S. Department of Defense funding to build the amphitheater in the city-owned park.
The city was competing with other communities across the county for the DOD funding.
“Obviously, it didn’t rank as high as some of the others and they only had limited funding,” Mr. Mix said.
By a 4-1 vote, the City Council decided to apply for the funding in July. They completed conceptual drawings of the project as part of the city’s application. The amphitheater would include a stage and band shell and utilize the natural slope for spectator seating.
The city would have been responsible to kick in about $1 million in “soft costs” for the project.
The project has been a longtime goal for Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith, who thinks the amphitheater would be a big draw for the park.
Councilman Leonard G. Spaziani was the only council member to vote no on applying for a $7.75 million grant for the much-anticipated amphitheater.
Mr. Mix said the project isn’t dead, with the hopes of possibly finding other funding sources to help finance it.
Last year, the Watertown Family YMCA’s community center project scored a $9 million grant under the same DOD program. Construction for that project is slated to begin this year and be completed in 2023.
