WATERTOWN — The city is playing hard ball over the return of an oversized golf ball sign taken from Watertown Golf Club that turned up across town at Ives Hill on April Fools’ Day.
The issue drew an irate resident to the city council meeting Monday and was the subject of an executive session at the recommendation of the city’s attorney, who shut down public debate when Councilman Cliff G. Olney III raised the issue in response to the citizen’s comment in public session.
The lawyer who represents the city, H. Todd Bullard, sent a letter to former golf course owner Michael E. Lundy threatening legal action if the golf ball isn’t returned to the city.
City Manager Kenneth A. Mix said that Mr. Bullard contacted Mr. Lundy’s attorney, Michael Young, about the golf ball, adding that “litigation is a possibility.”
Robert Avallone, in addressing the council during privilege of the floor, called for an arrest in the case.
“If I had gone to the Watertown Golf Club and uprooted the Watertown Golf ball sign, put it in my truck and driven off with it you can bet some uniformed police officer would be knocking on my door putting bracelets on me for the crimes of trespass and theft,” Mr. Avallone said. “Well, councilors, when did Where’s Waldo morph into where is the golf ball and become no more than an April Fools’ Day prank?”
The golf ball went missing from the Thompson Park Golf Course and then reappeared a couple of days later at Ives Hill Country Club — owned by Prime LLC, whose principal is P.J. Simao — on April 1 as part of an April Fools’ joke.
A few days later, Mr. Lundy had admitted that he had the golf ball removed and placed it at Ives Hill.
Mr. Lundy declined to comment on Tuesday.
It remains unclear who actually owns the golf ball sign. The city’s $3.4 million purchase of the golf course and its assets included a descriptive list of items included in the sale, from golf carts down to place settings and glasses, but did not specifically mention the golf ball sign.
There’s a discrepancy between Mr. Mix and Parks and Recreation Superintendent Scott M. Weller about their understanding of whether it’s the city’s or whether it belongs to Mr. Lundy.
Mr. Lundy thought that the city agreed that he could keep it.
“Why have none of you who represent us sent the uniformed police officer to knock on the door of the trespassing thief who stole the golf ball and put bracelets on that person?” Mr. Avallone told the council. “What are you afraid of? Did you enjoy the joke of April Fools’ Day or did you become the joke of April Fools’ Day? Did you become the fool?”
Councilman Olney, in response to Mr. Avallone later in the meeting prompted the city attorney, attending the meeting remotely on the screen of a silver Dell laptop computer aimed at the council, to shut down the debate.
“The golf ball theft, it wasn’t a theft in my opinion,” Mr. Olney said. “I wasn’t sure if that was made clear enough to the public. How is that going, as far as the golf ball?” he asked Mr. Mix.
“Our attorneys have sent a letter to Mr. Lundy requesting that the ball be returned. As of right now I am not aware that it has been returned,” Mr. Mix said.
“We are going to be discussing in executive session because I have been in communication with his (legal) counsel. So that is something that certainly is privileged and will be discussed in executive session,” Mr. Bullard spoke up from the computer, noting that he wished to discuss the circumstances and information gleaned from discussions in private.
Mr. Olney said he understood it was going to be a conversation between the two parties.
Mr. Bullard said there are important legal issues as to whether something is considered a fixture. “It is a legal issue with respect to the city’s rights,” Mr. Bullard said. To which Mr. Olney said, “I am making a generalization.”
“What I am saying is that is something that is not appropriate when we have something that is pending that’s a legal matter. That’s just a basic,” Mr. Bullard said before being cut off.
“I did not believe it was going to become a legal matter,” Mr. Olney responded. “Fine, we will talk about it then.”
The council later discussed the issue in private after calling the executive session.
Mr. Mix seemed hopeful that the issue can be resolved.
“We’re working on it,” he said.
The city code enforcement office decided not to fine Mr. Simao for violating the city’s temporary sign law for his part in the April Fools’ joke since the golf ball was only on his property for a couple of hours before it was removed.
As part of the city’s purchase of Watertown Golf Club, Mr. Simao was paid $850,000 for reducing Ives Hill to a 9-hole golf course on West Flower Avenue, leaving the city’s newly acquired Thompson Park Golf Course the only 18-hole facility in the city.
