WATERTOWN — There are some major changes in the works at one of the oldest and largest law firms in Jefferson County.
Attorney James A. Burrows confirmed that he, Peter L. Walton and Megan S. Kendall have left the Watertown law firm of Conboy, McKay, Bachman, and Kendall LLP, as of Dec. 31 and opened their own law firm.
They’re now hanging their practice law firm sign in the Barton & Loguidice building, 120 Washington St., Suite 500A.
“We’re open for business, providing services to clients and are very excited about us in the future,” Mr. Burrows said.
He said the remaining attorneys are also in the process of leaving Conboy, which would result in the dissolution of the law firm.
Managing partner Scott B. Goldie said that dissolution is a possibility but the remaining six partners have not decided to take that action. He said no other attorneys are leaving the firm at this time.
“We have yet to make our decision,” he said, adding that some Conboy attorneys have retired in recent years and other lawyers were added to the firm.
Mr. Goldie could not say when the decision about dissolution will be made.
Mr. Burrows, who was with Conboy in recent years after serving as a city attorney for 20 years, called the separation with Conboy “an amicable process.”
Mr. Burrows and his two law partners took three paralegals with them to the new practice. The new firm is bringing their clients from the Conboy firm but could not advise clients about their leaving until they actually opened the new office.
Mr. Goldie could not say what will happen to the office building at 407 Sherman St., owned by the firm, if the dissolution moves forward.
The changes at Conboy have been rumored for weeks.
In December 2020, attorney Lawrence D. Hasseler retired from Conboy and opened a new office in Carthage on Oct. 31, 2021.
With offices in Watertown and Canton, six law partners and an office of counsel, Conboy is the oldest firm in Jefferson County after it was established in 1876.
In 1995, the law firm had as many as 16 attorneys, with nine partners, three associates and one attorney of counsel, and had offices in Watertown, Carthage, Clayton, Canton and Syracuse.
