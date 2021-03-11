WATERTOWN — Three local businessmen — Jacob “Jake” Johnson, Tyler Bartlett and Bill Stoodley — have closed on a deal to purchase the vacant Great American store at 650 State St., according to the city assessor’s officer.
They purchased the former grocery store for $400,000 from LKR Enterprises, Inc., 107 Grove St., Boonville. The store closed in late 2019.
The deal had lingered for a year before the closing on Tuesday. Mr. Johnson said two weeks ago the three businessmen don’t have any definitive plans for the building, built in 1950, at this time.
The property has a current assessment of $612,000. The Lockwood family ran the Great American store in Watertown and also one in Boonville for 23 years.
Mr. Stoodley owns the adjacent Reid and Benoit Funeral Home, which has used the grocery store’s parking lot for years. In a separate deal under Riptide Realty Inc., he purchased an adjacent parking lot at 640 State St. from LKR Enterprises for $200,000. Plans are to use the parking lot for the funeral home.
Mr. Bartlett operates D.P. Bartlett & Sons Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning, Adams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.