THREE MILE BAY — A Watertown man plans to build a 12,000-square-foot events center along waterfront property on Route 12E, just outside the hamlet.
Kurtis Bennett has already received site plan approval from the Lyme Planning Commission for the events facility that would host weddings, parties, business meetings, conferences and other events.
Called Sally Port View, the $8.4 million project also would include five cabins and maintained pathways on the nearly 58 acres of cleared farmland at 7828 Route 12E, on the Lake Ontario side of the road and not far from Jack’s Diner.
Mr. Bennett hopes to turn Three Mile Bay into a tourist destination like Sackets Harbor and Clayton.
The Jefferson County Industrial Development Agency on Thursday approved a $112,500 loan for the project. Acting as lead agency, the North Country Alliance also is contributing a loan in that same amount.
The businessman also hopes to obtain $5 million in bank financing.
“It sounds like a great project,” said David J. Zembiec, CEO of Jefferson County Economic Development.
The 160-square-foot mini-cottages, planned along the lakeshore, would only be for guests of the events center, he said.
The JCIDA board also passed an initial resolution for a tax abatement package for the project and final approval would be voted on in October, following a public hearing for the project.
According to the loan application to the JCIDA, the event campus would “provide a first-class experience.” The facility would feature two suites, a professional kitchen, bar and conference room.
The Sally Port View Hall will provide ample space for wedding parties for a couple’s big day, according to the loan application.
The events center would “utilize the town’s greatest asset — the lakeshore — for economic development, which is consistent with the town of Lyme’s development plan,” according to the paperwork.
The property already has been purchased for $625,000. Construction is underway.
Mr. Bennett envisions future expansion of 20 more cottages. The facility would employ 14 full-time-equivalent positions over three years.
Other funding sources would come from National Grid and state funding.
Mr. Bennett could not be reached for comment Thursday.
