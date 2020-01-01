New full- and part-time employment opportunities will surface at a retail chain’s locations in Gouverneur, Malone and Ogdensburg come February.
Peebles department stores across the country will be transitioning to Gordmans — as many as 60 under performing Peebles locations will be permanently closed — and in New York, 13 Peebles locations rebranded as Gordmans will open Feb. 18.
Interested candidates are encouraged to first apply online at gordmans.com/careers and then visit a job fair from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Jan. 7 at three current Peebles locations in Northern New York: 471 E. Main St., Gouverneur, 228 W. Main St. Suite 14 in Malone Plaza, Malone, and 701 Canton St. in the Seaway Shopping Center, Ogdensburg.
An off-price apparel and home decor retailer, Gordmans was acquired by its parent company, Stage Stores Inc., in 2017. Stage Stores also serves as the parent company for Peebles.
Current Peebles employees will be offered jobs at Gordmans, the Times reported in August, and additional people will be hired through the job fairs next week.
After Gordmans filed for bankruptcy and decided to liquidate in 2017, 48 Gordmans stores and a distribution center were secured by Stage Stores, which then began a conversion process to an “off-price business model,” according to Chain Store Age, a monthly magazine that covers the retail sector.
By the third quarter of fiscal year 2020, State Stores is expected to have converted its remaining department stores and be operating approximately 700 Gordmans locations, Chain Store Age reports. Those conversions and operations are projected to total around $30 million in capital spending for 2020.
