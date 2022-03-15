Three Oswego Health LPNs enhance their certifications to benefit patient care at The Center for Orthopedic Care

OSWEGO - As one of the most advanced orthopedic office suites in Central New York, the staff at The Center for Orthopedic Care are dedicated to delivering personalized care. Among the orthopedic team are three LPNs that recently completed additional certification to become Registered Orthopedic Technologists (ROT) to further assist patients.
Orthopedic Technologists are medically trained individuals who work under the discretion of orthopedic surgeons and provide application, adjustment, and removal of a variety of casts, splints, braces, and traction fittings.
Oswego Health recognize Heather Davis, LPN, ROT; Breanna Debiew, LPN, ROT; and Kimberly Kemp, LPN, ROT for completing their certification. As part of the certification process, they were taught patient care techniques that will improve patient casting outcomes, which will result in a more efficient cast room with fewer patient return visits for cast problems. For more information about local orthopedic care visit, www.oswegohealth.org.
