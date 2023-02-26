LOWVILLE — If Betty Crocker and the Pilsbury Dough Boy designed the perfect village block, they would likely come up with Shady Avenue off State Street, which now has a bakery on each side.

When Vanilla Bean Bake Shop was added to Crave Diner about two months after and directly across the street Crumbs. Bakeshop opened in October, the tale of two bakeries that developed could have been one of resentment and competition, but that didn’t happen.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.