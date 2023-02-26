LOWVILLE — If Betty Crocker and the Pilsbury Dough Boy designed the perfect village block, they would likely come up with Shady Avenue off State Street, which now has a bakery on each side.
When Vanilla Bean Bake Shop was added to Crave Diner about two months after and directly across the street Crumbs. Bakeshop opened in October, the tale of two bakeries that developed could have been one of resentment and competition, but that didn’t happen.
“People were coming in angry, asking if we’re okay, but we weren’t really upset by it. We offer really different things,” said Crumbs. co-owner Christina Krop Meleshchuk Her sister and partner Wendy Krop Meleshchuk added that their faith helped them keep perspective, trusting that customers will come as they put in the work.
In a separate interview, Crave Diner and Vanilla Bean Bakery owner Ashley D. Mayer-Hoch agreed.
“I knew they were doing different things than I planned on doing and was doing at the time,” she said. “I’m all about community over competition anyway.”
While none of the entrepreneurs has had to cross the street to borrow a cup of flour or an egg or two yet, they all agree that they would be happy to help the other.
Both businesses were born out of the women’s willingness to embrace opportunities that came their way at what turned out to be just the right time.
Crumbs. Bakeshop
When Christina and Wendy opened Crumbs., it was the first bakery in the village since the White House Bakery closed on South State Street in the late 1980s after 40 years in business.
Christina said she has always loved to bake what people love to enjoy, but she also likes to get creative.
She would bake at church and bake-to-order for people that asked. About five years ago while working at Jeb’s Restaurant, she started creating their pies.
Wendy loves interior design and decoration and old buildings. She can envision how to transform a space into something special.
Although starting a business together had never been a goal, when the owner of Jeb’s offered Christina the building at 5421 Shady Ave. at a good price, she could imagine a bakery, but she could not imagine doing it all on her own, especially rehabilitating the building.
With Wendy’s immediate vision for the space and insight and support from their contractor husbands — brothers Serojia Meleshchuk, married to Christina, and Vova Meleshchuk, married to Wendy — and because they had recently stopped home schooling their children, everything easily fell into place, one ingredient at a time, until Crumbs. became a reality.
“We had talked about (starting a bakery) on and off but I don’t think I could say that it was ever this huge dream that I had to have a bakery and bake,” Christina said, “But I love it and I loved the idea of being able to bake and have my own space. And then, doing it with Wendy, knowing that she could create this and people would come in, and it would be a great opportunity..."
Her voice trailed off as she smiled at her sister who was doing the same.
Now the pair gets up at 4 a.m. most days to start baking a new selection — classic loaves of bread, focaccia, croissants, bagels, even pretzel bites, and various pastries, cakes, cookies, cupcakes, pies, donuts, and brownies — from scratch using “real, pure ingredients” with early morning baking help from their husbands and parents.
They also bake cinnamon rolls — one of their best sellers.
“We will never be able to make enough cinnamon roles. No matter how many I make, they sell out,” said Christina.
Crumbs. also has smoothies, coffee from two local roasters and various other hot and cold beverages available.
“Sometimes we come out and see friends sitting over coffee, and the music in the background is just right and people are enjoying what we bake. It’s just like, ‘OK. We did it!’” said Wendy with a glowing smile and slight look of wonder mirrored by Christina’s grin and nod.
Having been raised in a family where “hospitality was huge,” the Meleshchuk women treat Crumbs. like an extension of their homes: welcoming everyone, serving them something delicious.
Vanilla Bean Bake Shop at Crave Diner
For Ashley, opening a bakery one day was more of a decision than a dream — a decision that happened before she knew how to bake.
“When I was 20, I was like, I’m going to open a bakery. I didn’t bake... I think I had watched too many baking shows. I watched Cake Boss all the time and I’ve always loved desert,” she said, noting her baking is primarily “sweet stuff.”
For the past few years, Ashley has been filling custom orders for baked goods casually under the Vanilla Bean name — primarily wedding cakes, cookies, cupcakes, and her specialty, “stuffed brownies,”
Last year, she and her husband Jacob S. Hoch bought a house with a separate apartment they intended to turn into a commercial baking space on the way to one day fulfilling the bakery dream, but the opportunity to buy a popular local eatery, Gary’s Diner, 5424 Shady Ave., changed everything.
“That’s when I started shifting my mindset a little bit,” she said, “I didn’t know if a standalone bakery would financially work, but I knew (the two) would work well together.”
The couple decided to go for it and Gary’s became Crave Diner at the end of October. Vanilla Bean Bake Shop was added in early December just in time for the Christmas rush.
“Everything was going well with this,” she said, looking toward the diner counter, “So that we could bring this,” gesturing over her shoulder to the baked goods display case.
The Vanilla Bean case is filled with pies, pastries, cheese cakes and stuffed brownies that, despite being called “stuffed” are really brownies covered with a thick squiggle of creamy frosting and various toppings — peanut butter cups, various candy bar pieces, cookie crumbles, nuts, sprinkles — the possibilities are endless and Ashley likes try new combinations.
The majority the baking is done long before Crave opens by Yvonne M. Lehman, including Crave’s signature English muffin bread, but Ashley hopes to be able to do more of the baking as diner operations normalize and streamline.
So far, the diner and bakery are working well together, just as the baker/entrepreneur had hoped.
“We can’t keep (the display case) stocked enough. Nine times out of ten if someone doesn’t want dessert, when they walk up to pay they’re taking something home with them,” she said.
Although she has made some changes which some of the Gary’s regulars have resisted, most have adjusted, happy they can still come to their favorite spot.
“We have people that come in every day. They sit here, they have coffee, they talk. It’s nice to be able to have that,” she said. “They’re great to talk to and actually they give you a lot of advice, too. That’s nice.”
Crumbs. Bakeshop is open Tuesday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Wednesday through Friday 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.; and Saturday 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Crave Diner and Vanilla Bean Bake Shop are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday.
