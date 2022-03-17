WATERTOWN — Molly Powers was among more than 40 people standing in line to see what the new Thrifty Shopper store had to offer before its grand opening on Thursday morning.
“I’m excited to see what they have,” she said, adding that she drove from her Canton home monthly before the thrift shop’s previous location closed across the street in February.
The new-to-you store moved from the Stateway Plaza to the new location across the street in the Raymour & Flanigan plaza on Arsenal Street. It took over the former Party City storefront.
For 60 years, the Thrifty Shopper and its 15 stores have been operated by the Rescue Mission, a nonprofit fighting to end homelessness and hunger across Upstate New York, with operations in Syracuse, Auburn and Binghamton.
Luana Lovenguth, the organization’s chief social enterprise officer, said the new 13,700-square-foot store is twice the size of the old location.
Some renovations were completed at the new site, which features more space to display inventory on clothing racks.
Alexandria Bay resident Mary Maplecrest used to stop in at the old Thrifty Shopper whenever she came to Watertown.
“You help the economy,” she said.
The same day the Thrifty Shopper opened, work had begun on a new Veterans Affairs clinic across the street in the Stateway Plaza.
A VA spokesperson in Syracuse confirmed that the clinic is opening in the former Planet Fitness, which moved to the Salmon Run Mall a few months ago.
Work began earlier this week on demolition in the old Planet Fitness.
The Syracuse VA’s Jefferson County Community Based Outpatient Clinic, or CBOC, will be moving from its current location at 144 Eastern Blvd. to new digs at the Stateway Plaza.
As part of the Department of Veterans Affairs competitive bid process, Sterling Medical will no longer operate the VA clinic in Watertown.
STG International of Alexandria, Va., has been awarded the bid and will run the 13,000-square-foot Watertown facility.
The new clinic is expected to open in early July. Twenty-five staff members will work there. The clinic has been in Northland Plaza since 2016.
Sterling Medical will continue to provide care during the transition period.
VA officials stressed that the change “will be seamless” and will not interfere with veterans’ care.
There are approximately 4,000 veterans enrolled in care in Watertown. They will receive a letter outlining the changes and providing them with a number to call if they have further questions.
STG International operates VA Community Based Outpatient Clinics in multiple locations around the country and in New York, including in Dunkirk, Plattsburgh, West Seneca and Schenectady.
In 2019, STG International was selected to operate the Syracuse VA facility in Auburn, and last December it took over operation of the VA’s St. Lawrence County clinic in Potsdam.
“We have been very pleased with the care and services they have provided to our veterans at these locations and are confident that they will continue that performance at the new Jefferson County location,” said Frank P. Pearson, Syracuse VA Medical Center director.
Chief Operating Officer Jeff Bell, a 10-year Army veteran, said he looks forward to STG providing a high caliber of service to veterans in Jefferson County.
