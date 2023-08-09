CLAYTON — The Thousand Islands Arts Center will host the 1000 Islands Art & Craft & Antique Festival this Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Cerow Arena, 615 E. Line Road.
“This year’s festival will be more exciting with something for everyone,” said Kathleen Ferguson, TI Arts Center director. “We have over 70 artists, crafters, makers and merchants offering a wide range of handmade goods and one-of-a-kind items.”
Artists will represent mediums from painting and fused glass to printing and photography.
“We have several artisans selling spirits, candles, soap, and foods including cheeses, smoked meats, toffee and jams,” Ferguson said. “You’ll meet wood carvers, quilters, jewelers and weavers to name a few. And, the festival’s popular merchants will be returning with antique furniture, vintage jewelry and collectables.”
Daily adult admission to the festival is $6 and $5 with a military ID. There is no charge for children under the age of 15 when accompanied by an adult. Admission is paid at the door and proceeds benefit the Thousand Islands Arts Center.
This year’s event is supported by the Cerow Agency, Tricia’s Rondette, RBC Wealth Management, WD Bach Excavation & Consulting, Zachary Healy Landscaping Services, Joan Trimble Jordan, Sauda Property Services, Bird Bath Car Wash, Reinman’s Decorating Center and Viking Fitness.
