WATERTOWN — The Tim Horton’s cafe and bakery in the Speedway convenience store at 1268 Arsenal St., recently closed.
The Tim Horton’s opened in the convenience store about six years ago. It’s unclear why the cafe closed about two weeks ago.
The sign is gone and all of the fixtures, display counter and seating areas have been removed. An employee of the convenience store said she didn’t know why it stopped operation.
Two other Tim Horton’s, a standalone restaurant on Mill Street and another in a convenience store on Route 12F, remain open.
