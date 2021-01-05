WATERTOWN — The Tim Hortons cafe and bakery on Mill Street abruptly closed Monday.
A sign on the cafe’s door says it’s temporarily closed, but doesn’t offer a reason. The cafe, in a standalone building at 501 Mill St., shows no sign of life inside, as it was dark Tuesday morning.
“We apologize for the inconvenience and look forward to seeing you all soon!” the sign on the door reads.
Another Tim Hortons location remains open in an A Plus Sunoco convenience store on Route 12F.
In September, a third Tim Hortons in the Speedway convenience store at 1268 Arsenal St., closed for good.
