Timeless Frames receiving new loans

A screenshot of the Timeless Frames website. The Watertown company is receiving funding from the Jefferson County Industrial Development Agency. Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — Timeless Frames and Decor has arranged for a $250,000 loan from the Jefferson County Industrial Development Agency that would lead to seven new jobs.

The JCIDA board unanimously approved the loan on Thursday morning with the anticipation that the North Country Alliance would also give the company an additional $125,000 loan.

