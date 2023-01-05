WATERTOWN — Timeless Frames and Decor has arranged for a $250,000 loan from the Jefferson County Industrial Development Agency that would lead to seven new jobs.
The JCIDA board unanimously approved the loan on Thursday morning with the anticipation that the North Country Alliance would also give the company an additional $125,000 loan.
The NCA is expected to act on that financing next week, said David J. Zembiec, CEO of Jefferson County Economic Development.
The company manufactures framed art, mirrors and picture frames in a building it owns in the Jefferson County Corporate Park on outer Coffeen Street.
The company plans to use the funds for working capital to purchase supplies and imports from China. The company currently has 28 workers.
Before the vote, board member David Converse, who serves as the JCIDA’s revolving loan fund committee, said the company went through “a variety of challenges at the same time,” but has bounced back from them. Right before COVID-19 hit, the company laid off 40 workers after one of its major clients, the shuttering A.C. Moore chain of stores, stopped accepting orders.
Then the COVID pandemic happened and the company stopped operations for a couple of months.
JCIDA board members said “they were comfortable” with approving the loan that will the result in adding five employees immediately and creating two more within three years.
The loan with 5% interest is for five years.
The business was able to keep going through Paycheck Protection Program funding and subsequently the recent sale of one of its buildings in the corporate park.
In October, company CEO Lisa Weber told the Watertown Daily Times that the company has steadily grown back from where it was before the pandemic.
She also told JCIDA officials last month that the company has no lack of orders and actually has $200,000 in back orders for its products.
She’d also like to hire more employees if she could find them during the current labor shortage.
The company still manufactures solid-wood picture frames, starting with rough-cut lumber and going through a molding process that consists of cutting, shaping, assembly, joining and finishing.
Travelers have probably seen the company’s other products in hotel lobbies and hotel rooms and on hotel walls.
In the past three years, Timeless Frames has consolidated operations from three buildings to one in the corporate park and only occupies 1 Fisher Road, where it was housed when she purchased the manufacturer in 1999.
