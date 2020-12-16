SACKETS HARBOR — Tin Pan Galley Restaurant, a staple of the restaurant scene in the village for more than 34 years, is slated to reopen in April under new ownership.
Former owner Andy Taylor confirmed Wednesday that he’s sold Tin Pan, 110 W. Main St. The deal closed at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
The new owner, Dr. Walter Dodard, Watertown, will continue using the same name and recipes that have made Tin Pan such a popular summertime gathering spot in the quaint village for so many years, according to Mr. Taylor.
“It will be business as usual,” Mr. Taylor said. “Everything will continue as it was.”
Dr. Dodard could not be reached for comment Wednesday.
Dr. Dodard is a board certified OB-GYN at Comprehensive Women’s Health Services on Washington Street in Watertown.
The restaurant’s clientele can also expect Mr. Taylor, a local musician, will be back performing on its patio as he has for years.
In June, Mr. Taylor announced he was closing Tin Pan, saying it would not be the same place under the state’s guidelines for restaurants during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Tin Pan’s quaint atmosphere without Mr. Taylor performing would change so much that he decided he would not reopen under that situation, he said at the time.
He had put the restaurant up for sale for the past few years.
The closure of his beloved restaurant, loved by locals and tourists alike, was by no means an easy decision for Mr. Taylor, who has been at the helm of the restaurant for the past 34 years.
Under state rules relative to COVID-19, like distancing tables and requiring staff to be masked, Mr. Taylor said he felt the restaurant would not be the Tin Pan he used to know, a reality he was unwilling to face.
