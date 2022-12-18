To beat inflation this Christmas, buy a festive, cheaper rack of ribs

A cashier scans Jennie-O turkeys at a Walmart store in Burbank, California, on Nov. 26, 2019. Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg

If you’re looking to avoid inflation’s pinch, forget ham and turkey this Christmas. Instead, reach for the ribs.

Turkey has been hit by the worst bird flu outbreak ever, limiting supply and sending prices soaring during the year-end holidays. This has also helped to drive up the price of ham, the other traditional holiday protein, as shoppers look for alternatives. Meanwhile, cuts of pork that don’t require as much processing, such as ribs, have seen plentiful supply and falling prices. Chicken prices, while higher in recent years, have also started to cool off.

