WATERTOWN — Oink, oink! The Piggly Wiggly grocery store is coming to Watertown.
After the merger was completed between Tops Friendly Markets and Price Chopper/Market 32, it was believed that both Tops stores in Watertown would become Grand Union grocery stores. That’s no longer the case.
The Tops in the Washington Street Plaza across the street from Watertown High School will become Piggly Wiggly after a one-week shut down from Feb. 12 to 19. A grand opening event is planned for March 3.
Price Chopper and Tops announced their merger in November. As part of the merger, Watertown’s two Tops locations were sold to C&S Wholesale Grocers, the parent company of Piggly Wiggly and Grand Union.
According to Forbes, C&S Wholesale Grocers is the country’s largest wholesale grocery supply company. It was listed as No. 10 in Forbes’ 2017 top 25 private companies.
Piggly Wiggly, with corporate headquarters in Keene, N.H., has stores throughout the South and parts of the Midwest, concentrated in Wisconsin and Illinois. Piggly Wiggly has more than 500 stores across 17 states.
As of now, it appears the Tops in the Seaway Plaza will still be rebranded as a Grand Union grocery store.
When the Piggly Wiggly opens on Washington Street in Watertown, it will not just be the first time Watertown and north country residents meet the store’s mascot Mr. Pig, but the first time a Piggly Wiggly opens in New York state.
